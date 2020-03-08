|
DIETZ, MARIA (nee ROLF) 1931 - 2020 On March 4, 2020, Maria passed peacefully at Centennial Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Maria is survived by her husband Franz Werner, son Frank, daughter in-law Julia, grandsons Alexander and William; and great-grandson Tyler. Visitation at 11 a.m. followed with Funeral at 12 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home at 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, on Wednesday, March 11th. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society is suggested.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020