MARIA DiPLACIDO
DiPLACIDO, MARIA It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Maria DiPlacido, at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of late Antonio DiPlacido. Cherished mother of Alvaro (Alba) and Alfonso (Ines). Devoted and caring Nonna of Jason (Priscila), Andrea (Joe) and Robert. Proudest Bis-Nonna of Julia, Luca, Mateo, Alexander and Christopher. Maria will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to her caregiver Cherry Panisigan, for her care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Maria. Online condolences and livestreaming may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private family Funeral Mass and Entombment on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
