RICCO, Maria Domenica (nee CISTERNA) January 5, 1930 – June 7, 2020 Maria passed away at the age of 90 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Giuseppe in 1980. She is the loving Mother of Peter and Lino and cherished Nonna of Joseph. Our mom was a strong-willed woman with incredible resolve, who loved her family without limits. She lit up when she was with her grandson Joseph. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. The Ricco family greatly appreciates your condolences and support during this very difficult time. Due to the current restrictions and limitations, the Funeral Service and Entombment will remain private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Maria Ricco, may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank to families in need during these difficult times. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca.