BORGES, Maria dos Anjos Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bridgepoint Health Centre - Toronto, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Miguel. Cherished mother of Maria Manuela Borges (John Benevides), Eddie Borges (Fernanda) Ana Furtado (Mario) and Betty Borges (Manny Demelo). Adored Avo to Melissa Borges, Elizabeth Rebelo, Robert Furtado, Christine Furtado, Bianca Demelo, Justin Demelo and much loved Bis Avo to Elliot Furtado and Leopold Furtado. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W. (west of Royal York Rd.), on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019