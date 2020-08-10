1/1
Maria DURANTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURANTE, Maria (nee CONGI) It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Durante announces her passing of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years. She was married to the love of her life, Salvatore Durante, who died in 1996. They shared a passion for travel, their vacation home in Florida, the wonders of nature and intimate gatherings with family and friends. She was the second of 4 children, her cherished sister Caterina (nee Greco), and her adoring brothers Salvatore and Giuseppe. Maria shared a strong bond with her niece Mary Greco (and her family), whom she lovingly viewed as a daughter. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Born in the village of Castelsilano, Calabria, she immigrated to Canada in 1956. A proud Italian-Canadian, she worked hard to achieve a comfortable and welcoming home to her family and large group of friends whom she maintained a close contact with. Everyone left her home with funny, insightful stories of yesteryear, homecooked goodies and a bounty from her legendary vegetable garden. Maria was a strong spirited, highly intelligent and fiercely independent woman with an inquisitive mind throughout her lifetime. She was admired for these qualities and was an inspiration to all who knew her. A medical marvel, she was a dialysis patient for the past 13 years at Humber Memorial Hospital and Mackenzie Health Centre, both of whom provided her with excellent care. For the past 3 years, she lived at Maple Health Centre where her level of care and support was exemplary. We will be forever grateful to all the staff for this. Always in our hearts, she will be remembered. She made a difference. Due to the COVID restrictions and limitations in place, a private Funeral Mass and entombment will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved