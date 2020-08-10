DURANTE, Maria (nee CONGI) It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Durante announces her passing of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years. She was married to the love of her life, Salvatore Durante, who died in 1996. They shared a passion for travel, their vacation home in Florida, the wonders of nature and intimate gatherings with family and friends. She was the second of 4 children, her cherished sister Caterina (nee Greco), and her adoring brothers Salvatore and Giuseppe. Maria shared a strong bond with her niece Mary Greco (and her family), whom she lovingly viewed as a daughter. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Born in the village of Castelsilano, Calabria, she immigrated to Canada in 1956. A proud Italian-Canadian, she worked hard to achieve a comfortable and welcoming home to her family and large group of friends whom she maintained a close contact with. Everyone left her home with funny, insightful stories of yesteryear, homecooked goodies and a bounty from her legendary vegetable garden. Maria was a strong spirited, highly intelligent and fiercely independent woman with an inquisitive mind throughout her lifetime. She was admired for these qualities and was an inspiration to all who knew her. A medical marvel, she was a dialysis patient for the past 13 years at Humber Memorial Hospital and Mackenzie Health Centre, both of whom provided her with excellent care. For the past 3 years, she lived at Maple Health Centre where her level of care and support was exemplary. We will be forever grateful to all the staff for this. Always in our hearts, she will be remembered. She made a difference. Due to the COVID restrictions and limitations in place, a private Funeral Mass and entombment will be held.