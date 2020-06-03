Maria Elaine EBANKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EBANKS, Maria Elaine Suddenly, on May 29, 2020, Maria Elaine Ebanks went to be with the Lord. Maria was born November 6, 1955 in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. She moved to Canada as a newlywed and lived in Edmonton before settling in Scarborough. Maria was a courageous and independent woman who set and reached many goals. She was a dedicated worker and beloved colleague at Mondelez International where she worked for 27 years. Never without an encouraging word, she showed compassion for all. Maria was especially well known for her beautiful smile, fantastic sense of humour and infectious laughter. A large family is left to miss her and love her as she loved them. Mourning her loss are her siblings, Rita, Alsted, Ocron, Jean, Phil, Viviene and Carol; dear friends Steve, Eupheme, Ellen and Hilda; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers. She was predeceased by her infant son, her parents, Stephen and Gertrude and her brother, Peter. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MAICA Impact to End Poverty.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved