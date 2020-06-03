EBANKS, Maria Elaine Suddenly, on May 29, 2020, Maria Elaine Ebanks went to be with the Lord. Maria was born November 6, 1955 in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. She moved to Canada as a newlywed and lived in Edmonton before settling in Scarborough. Maria was a courageous and independent woman who set and reached many goals. She was a dedicated worker and beloved colleague at Mondelez International where she worked for 27 years. Never without an encouraging word, she showed compassion for all. Maria was especially well known for her beautiful smile, fantastic sense of humour and infectious laughter. A large family is left to miss her and love her as she loved them. Mourning her loss are her siblings, Rita, Alsted, Ocron, Jean, Phil, Viviene and Carol; dear friends Steve, Eupheme, Ellen and Hilda; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers. She was predeceased by her infant son, her parents, Stephen and Gertrude and her brother, Peter. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MAICA Impact to End Poverty.