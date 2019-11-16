Maria Ermelinda PATRICIO

Service Information
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON
L5K 1R2
(905)-828-8000
Obituary

PATRICIO, Maria Ermelinda Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband José. Loving mother to Edward (Shari) and the late Mary Linda Patricio. Cherished grandmother of Myles (Tiffany) and Nick (Kelsi). Maria will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends here and abroad. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Streetsville Roman Catholic Church, Mississauga, on Monday, November, 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Streetsville Cemetery to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019
