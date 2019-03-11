FALCONE, MARIA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria Donata Falcone (nee Zita) on March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born March 1, 1924, in Roseto Valfortore, Foggia. Maria Donata was the beloved wife of the late Antonio Falcone, dear mother of Rose (Nick Niro) and Lucy Falcone. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Sam Pisani) and Kristoffer (Margaret Niro). Great-grandmother to Nadya, Gabriela, Emma, Emily, Maya and Daniella. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Etobicoke from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church, 61 Jutland Rd., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, March 13th at 10 a.m.. Interment Springcreek Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019