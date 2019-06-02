Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA FERRARA. View Sign Service Information Delmoro Funeral Home 61 Beverly Hills Drive North York , ON M3L1A2 (416)-249-4499 Obituary

FERRARA, MARIA It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Ferrara on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving family. Maria is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Guido. Cherished mother to Anna (Dino), and Luigi (Monica). Proud nonna to Daniel, Paula, Marcello, and Araceli. Maria was born in Torre De Passeri, Italy and came to Canada in 1955 to marry her love, Guido Ferrara. She worked as a piece weaver for more than 50 years at Cheesworths Cleaners, mending clothes invisibly, a specialized craft. Maria was committed to the church and the Focolare movement, to family, and friends. She loved Canada for its freedom and the opportunity for education for all. Maria will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her entire family and many friends. Guests will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499) on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at ST. PHILIP NERI ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2100 Jane St. (west side, 1 light south of Wilson Ave., at Beverly Hills Dr.). Entombment to follow at FOREST LAWN CEMETERY (4570 Yonge St.). Donations in memory of Maria may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Sick Children's Hospital, or



FERRARA, MARIA It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Ferrara on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving family. Maria is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Guido. Cherished mother to Anna (Dino), and Luigi (Monica). Proud nonna to Daniel, Paula, Marcello, and Araceli. Maria was born in Torre De Passeri, Italy and came to Canada in 1955 to marry her love, Guido Ferrara. She worked as a piece weaver for more than 50 years at Cheesworths Cleaners, mending clothes invisibly, a specialized craft. Maria was committed to the church and the Focolare movement, to family, and friends. She loved Canada for its freedom and the opportunity for education for all. Maria will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her entire family and many friends. Guests will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499) on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at ST. PHILIP NERI ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2100 Jane St. (west side, 1 light south of Wilson Ave., at Beverly Hills Dr.). Entombment to follow at FOREST LAWN CEMETERY (4570 Yonge St.). Donations in memory of Maria may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Sick Children's Hospital, or https://foundation.georgebrown.ca/netcommunity/maria-ferrara-memorial-scholarship Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close