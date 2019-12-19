FIORDA, MARIA Born in Sessano del Molise, Italy, on August 29, 1924. Died peacefully on December 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Devoted and loving wife to Antonio (predeceased) for 56 years. Dedicated mother to Joanne (Nino D'Aprile) and Josie (Tom Elia). Cherished nonna to Anthony and Veronica. Will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Thank you to all family, friends and caregivers who supported Maria throughout her illness. A special thank you to Maria Di Maio for her unconditional love and care. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Highway 7 (west of Pine Valley), Woodbridge, on Friday, December 20th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21st at Immaculate Conception Parish (300 Ansley Grove Rd.), at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

