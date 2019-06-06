Maria FRONDUTI

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

FRONDUTI, Maria (nee MERLI) Peacefully on June 3, 2019 at Toronto Grace Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Nazzareno Fronduti. Loving mother of Patricia and Paola (Frank). Cherished nonna of Lydia, Paul and John. Dear sister of Edvige and Anna. A special thanks to caregivers Tenzin and Dolkar. Death will not diminish the joy of living you instilled in us. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2375 Bloor St. W., at Windermere (east of the Jane subway) on 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Funeral Service to take place at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment. For those who wish, donations may be made to Toronto Grace Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019
