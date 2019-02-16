Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA FROST. View Sign

FROST, MARIA May 27, 1931 – January 31, 2019 On January 31, 2019, aged 87 years, at her home in Toronto after a three-year illness endured with courage, patience, humour and dignity. Maria was the dear wife of Adam (2003) and the cherished mother of Barbara Sibley (Douglas) of Guelph, Kathy Frost (Jan Jurgensen) of Toronto and the late Nancy Frost (2018) (Leon Damonze) of Toronto. She is survived by her sister Margaret Muehlbacher of Brampton, sister Käthe Christein in Germany, sisters-in-law Eve Schrempf of Hamilton and Käthe Guth in Germany. She is also survived by nephews Willy Muehlbacher (Zingra) of Brampton and Ted Muehlbacher (Diane) of Belwood and their families, niece Audrey Schrempf (Carl Easton) of Hamilton and extended family in Germany and Hungary. Predeceased by parents Maria and Josef Guth, sister Ilonka Liepkewicz and brother Josef Guth. Dear friend to Margaret Abram. Maria's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Mackinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, ON. Maria would have loved if you donated to the ALS Society that provided her so much support in her final illness or the Canadian Red Cross. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home

