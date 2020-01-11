|
GAWURA, MARIA Peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Toronto, at the age of 95. Maria was predeceased by her husband Pawlo in 2015. Cherished mother of Irena (Steve). Adoring grandmother of Christina (Arthur) and Peter. Great-grandmother of Milena and Danilo. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Panachyda at 7 p.m. A Christian burial mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020