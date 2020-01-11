Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA GAWURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA GAWURA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA GAWURA Obituary
GAWURA, MARIA Peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Toronto, at the age of 95. Maria was predeceased by her husband Pawlo in 2015. Cherished mother of Irena (Steve). Adoring grandmother of Christina (Arthur) and Peter. Great-grandmother of Milena and Danilo. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Panachyda at 7 p.m. A Christian burial mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -