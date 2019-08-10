GOTTSCHALD, MARIA GIUSEPPA It is with great sadness, that the family of Maria Giuseppa Gottschald announce her passing on Friday, August 2, 2019, at North York General Hospital. After a difficult illness, Giose died peacefully with loving family by her side. She was in her 90th year. She was the beloved wife of Rudolf, her devoted husband of 60 years; cherished mother of Tony (Wendy), Anna (Kevin) and Maria (Rick); devoted grandmother to Erica (predeceased), Kevin, Steven (Brittney), Tina and Denise; and most loving sister to Bernice (Felicino), Giovanni (Natalina), Domenico (Filomena), Ernesto (Anna), Pasquale (Irida), Rosa (Ron), Immacolata (Valentino), Anita (Remo), Elisa (Pietro), Mario (Maria), Franco (Maria), Remo (Delfina) and Nino (Cesidia), some of whom are no longer with us. She is also survived by her many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the many family members who showed their love and support during her illnesses and the caring medical team who worked tirelessly to improve the quality of her life over the years. Giose will be most remembered for her devotion to her family, whom she cherished unconditionally, her amazing feasts, which were lovingly prepared for any occasion, her sense of humour, warm hugs, her courage and unwavering faith. At peace in the arms of a loving God, she is deeply missed and will be forever loved. Funeral Mass was held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. Donations in sympathy may be made to the or Sunnybrook Foundation: Odette Center. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019