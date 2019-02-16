GREGOIRE, MARIA (VLEUGELS) May 4, 1928 – February 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Maria on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Johannes (predeceased 2001), mother to Gary, Margaret (Ken), Paul (Louise) and Carol (Tim). Grandmother (Oma) to Iain (Sara), Michael (Jen), Andrew (Carolyn), Peter (Christine) and Laura (Shant). Great-grandmother to Lochlun. Maria was born in Bunde, Netherlands in 1928. After immigrating to Canada in 1954, they raised their family in Thornhill, Ontario and later retired to Parksville and subsequently to Qualicum Beach, British Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the would be appreciated. A memorial service will follow at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019