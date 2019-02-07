GUCCIARDI, MARIA (nee SCIANNA) Peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Malton Village. Beloved wife of the late Andrea Gucciardi. Loving mother of Luciano and wife Nina. Dear nonna of Andrew and Maria, Mary Ellen and Robert, Anthony and Nadine and bisnonna of Luc, David, Benjamin, Noah, Christopher and Jack. Friends and family may visit on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Langstaff and Bayview). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. in The Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home. Entombment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019