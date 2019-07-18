Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Maria Helena STRAUB. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

STRAUB CPS, Sister Maria Helena Sister Helena Straub, Missionary Sister of the Precious Blood, died suddenly at St. Bernard's Convent on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Alfred and Helena Straub. Predeceased by her brother Siegfried. She will be sadly missed by her sister Imelda and family in Switzerland and Germany, and by her fellow sisters and many friends. Sister Helena's mission took her to Kenya and Tanzania from 1962-1979 and then transferred to Canada from 1980 until 2019. Sister was an exceptional seamstress and shared her artistic talents in stained glass. She gifted the community by sharing her love of beauty in decorating and by nurturing flowers. She lived the Benedictine Spirit of hospitality. Special thanks to Father Ian, staff and friends at St. Bernard's Residence. God bless you all. Visitation at St. Bernard's Convent, 685 Finch Avenue West, Friday, July 19th, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with Vigil Mass at 6:30 p.m. and wake until 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in support of the work of the Missionary of the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood.



