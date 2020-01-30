Home

MARIA HICKMAN WARFORD

WARFORD, MARIA HICKMAN (nee KEEPING) Entered into rest, surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Morrison Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Bill in 2017. Loving father of Bill Jr. and Cherie Hitchen (Graham). Very loving grandmother to Brandon Richardson. Remembered by granddaughter Samantha Glad and great-grandson Michael. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Gardens Lane, Toronto, ON M2H 3K4). In memory of Maria, a donation would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020
