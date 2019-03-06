Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA KALUCKI. View Sign

KALUCKI, MARIA (nee NATLACEN) Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 93. Maria was the daughter of Francis and Frances Natlacen, the devoted wife of the late Maximilian Kalucki, dearest mom to Monica Simmie (Grant), Michael Kalucki (Bridget Hrabok) and Martha Weber (Gord) and grandma to Jessica (Zyed), Emily and Katherine. Family also mourns her in Slovenia, Poland and France. Maria fled her war-torn home in Yugoslavia, now Slovenia, for a better life in Canada. She arrived in Quebec City where she worked as nanny and housekeeper and learned French, then moved to Toronto where she met the love of her life, Max, at English classes. They shared a love of family and music, particularly opera, even though she was the first to admit she couldn't sing a note. Her greatest accomplishments, though, were found in the kitchen, whether it was turning out the best potica in the world according to her children or her wizardry with poultry. Maria believed in nose-to-tail eating before it was popularized by the culinary elite and could make a mountain of meals out of a chicken. Nothing was ever wasted in her home. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to mom's caregivers at Post Inn Village who treated Maria as if she was their own mother, particularly the nurses, PSWs and Life Enrichment Therapists who nurtured her on a daily basis. Friends are invited to call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society Ontario. Online condolences may be made through



