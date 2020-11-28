DE ROBERTIS, Maria Katharina (nee ERDT) The family of Maria De Robertis mourns her passing while giving thanks for her long, creative life. She died peacefully at Extendicare Bayview in Toronto on November 21, 2020 at age 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Cosmo in 2018 after 68 years of marriage. Maria is survived by her son, Michael De Robertis (Pat Parisi) and grandsons Peter and Mark of Toronto; daughter Roma De Robertis of Saint John, NB, as well as her brother Werner Lott (Wilma) and other relatives in Germany. Born Mariechen Erdt on February 5, 1929, she grew up in the German town of Langenselbold during the Great Depression and Second World War. Her parents were Kathi (Bassermann) Lott and Otto Erdt. As a girl she lost her sister, Liesl Erdt. She was later predeceased by her brothers, Erich and Willi (Kathi) Erdt. She met Cosmo De Robertis, an American soldier, after the war. They married in Germany in 1950 and moved to Canada, making their home in Scarborough, ON for many years. Maria was an accomplished cook, baker, gardener, artist, craftswoman and seamstress. Skilfully, she designed her own elegant wardrobe, as well as beautiful and practical household décor. Maria's prolific artwork began with landscape painting and evolved to vivid Bavarian folk art. With her vibrant creations in demand, she generously offered many gifts to family, friends and neighbours. Maria's outside employment included clerical service with the Children's Aid Society of Toronto, where she formed enduring friendships. Throughout her life she was committed to helping others, while expressing her ardent love of colour and beauty. With advancing illness, Maria and Cosmo left their family home and after a period of assisted living, moved to nursing care early in 2018. Special thanks to staff of Delmanor Northtown and Extendicare Bayview. Burial with a family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be offered to the Children's Aid Society of Toronto or the Toronto Dementia Research Alliance.



