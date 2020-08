KOWALCZYK, Maria Peacefully, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Wawel Villa Seniors Residences. Maria, beloved wife of the late Janek. Maria will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home (3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., 416-259-3705), on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:20 a.m. Funeral mass at Christ the King Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com