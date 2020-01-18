Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Maria KRIL Obituary
KRIL, Maria One day after her 95th birthday, Maria passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harry (2011) and son Bogdan (2012). She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her son John and his wife Helen. Maria was loving, kind and generous. Special thanks to the dedicated staff who provided daily care and comfort to her during her final years at Revera King Gardens Retirement, Trillium Mississauga Hospital, Runnymede Healthcare and Tyndall Seniors Village. Maria was laid to rest at a private service at St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga, on January 14, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute. Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 905-279-7663.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
