KRMELJ, Maria Peacefully on June 15, 2019 in her 93rd year, predeceased by her husband Frank, loving mother to Mary (Frank), Frank (Beti), Peter and Dorothy (Milan). Grandmother to Andrew, Amanda, Kristina and Tanja. Great-grandmother to Dylan, Austin and Emilija. She will be sadly missed by many loving relatives in Canada and Slovenija. Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 739 Browns Line, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Any inquiries, please contact Ridley Funeral Home, 416-259-3705. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dom Lipa Nursing Home would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019