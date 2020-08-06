1/1
MARIA KULIK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KULIK, MARIA Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in her home, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 75. Cherished and devoted wife of the late Kazimierz Kulik (2018) and daughter of the late Wiktoria Czarnota (2019). She is survived by her son Raymond (Beata), daughter Catherine, siblings Teresa and Stanislaw, and grandchildren Karoline (Ben) and Jakob. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, August 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John's Dixie, followed by burial at the family plot. Respecting the current situation and restrictions, family and close friends will be given preference. If desired and in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved