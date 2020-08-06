MARIA KULIK

KULIK, MARIA Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in her home, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 75. Cherished and devoted wife of the late Kazimierz Kulik (2018) and daughter of the late Wiktoria Czarnota (2019). She is survived by her son Raymond (Beata), daughter Catherine, siblings Teresa and Stanislaw, and grandchildren Karoline (Ben) and Jakob. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, August 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John's Dixie, followed by burial at the family plot. Respecting the current situation and restrictions, family and close friends will be given preference. If desired and in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
.