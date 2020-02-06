|
LIOTTA, MARIA Peacefully, with family by her side on February 4, 2020, at Etobicoke General Hospital at the age of 96. Predeceased by her beloved husband Antonio. Devoted mother to John (Rosella) and Michael (Luci). Proud nonna to Anthony (Michelle), Maria (Tom), Amanda (Brandon), David and Mark. Loving great-nonna to Giovanni. She will also be greatly missed by her brother Giuseppe Lamentia. Predeceased by her sisters, Concetta and Provvidenza. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, 905-851-9100, on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church (100 Bainbridge Ave., Woodbridge), on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to The Alzheimers Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020