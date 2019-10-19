HINCENBERGS, Maria-Louise (MARLO) (nee HEIMANN) Born on January 9, 1925 in Herzogenrath, Germany. Died, after a brief skirmish with cancer, on October 2, 2019 in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Janis (John). Mother of Frances (Allan McMaster) and Andy (Sue). Oma and maker of pancakes, pink stuff and Halloween costumes to Jack, Luke and Walker Hincenbergs and Angus and Maria-Louise (Loulie) McMaster. She also leaves two nieces, Maria-Luise and Gabi, who she was very close to. Special thanks to the staff at North York Seniors' Health Centre Long Term Care Facility for having taken such good care of her for the past 9 years. A celebration of her life will be held at the Old Mill (21 Old Mill Rd.) on Sunday, October 27th beginning at 11:00 a.m. Auf Wiedersehen Marlo.

