PAGNIELLO, Maria Luigia It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Luigia Pagniello on April 25, 2020, at the age of 93, at William Osler Hospital in Etobicoke. She passed away after courageously battling COVID-19. Predeceased by her loving husband Rocco. Loving mother of Joanne (Arcangelo), Lorenzo (Frances), Tony (Patricia) and Rocky (Carol). Proud grandmother of Dalma, Marylou (Roland), Adam and Vania. Proud great-grandmother of Christian, Ava and Nicole. Maria Luigia was predeceased by her brother Michele (Rosina) and leaves behind her sisters Angela (the late Michele) and Giovanna (the late Giuseppe) and brothers Carmelo (Antoinette), Vincenzo (Giovanna) and Antonio (Lina). Also leaves behind her in-laws Assunta (the late Rosario), Rosanna (Vito), the late Nicola and Grazietta and Giuseppe and Gina. She will be deeply missed by extended family and friends. Our dearest mother and grandmother will be remembered for her love of family and life and for her fighting spirit until the end. We will cherish our many loving memories of her and she will remain forever in our hearts. Gratitude is expressed to the staff at Villa Colombo Vaughan and medical staff at William Osler Hospital. The Family wishes to express our sincere thanks for all of the condolences and well wishes. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Funeral Services Protocols, reception services are suspended and our family will hold a small funeral event. We will defer a public memorial event for a later date. The funeral will be at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (416-267-8229), on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11 a.m.to 12 noon. The funeral services event will be broadcast online via the Mount Pleasant Group website at https://www.mountpleasantgroup.com In lieu of flowers, donation to the Daily Bread Food Bank (Main No. 416-203-0050).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2020.