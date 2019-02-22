Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA-LUISA ASTE "LUISA" ONETO. View Sign

ONETO, MARIA-LUISA "LUISA" ASTE Age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Maria-Luisa was born on November 17, 1945 in Valpariso, Chile, preceded in death by her parents Derna Oneto and Amadeo Aste. Maria-Luisa grew up in Vina-del-Mar, Chile, the youngest of four children including a sister and two brothers, where she studied early childhood education. She married and moved to Toronto, raising two boys. She constantly pursued a deep interest in spiritual and personal growth throughout her life, keeping close friends in Chile and Canada. Maria-Luisa is survived by her two boys, Miguel Morales-Aste and Marcelo Morales-Aste (Susan) and her two grandchildren Nicolas and Benjamin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24th at York Funeral Home, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Maria-Luisa was an avid supporter of Doctors Without Borders and a donation can be made in her name.

