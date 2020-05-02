BONAZZA, Maria Luisa Passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore, loving mother of Nancy, Vince (Rose), Dolores, Antonella (Timothy). Cherished grandmother of Daniella, Sam, Maximus and Sofia. Maria Luisa will be dearly missed by her brothers Giuseppe (Anna) and Tiziano and her sisters Giovina (Nicola) and Evalda (Nando) as well as her extended family members: Teresa (Aldo, deceased); Bruno (deceased) and Marianna (deceased); Giuseppe (deceased) and Rosa; Biagio (deceased), and Biagia; Carmela (Emilio); Ambrogio (Louise); Maria (Carmelo, deceased); Cosimo (Francis). She will always be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She was a gentle lady whose life was lived with integrity, honesty, laughter and love. A private funeral service was held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation with the donation being directed to the Krembil Brain Institute.



