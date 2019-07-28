LYTWNIUK, MARIA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 95. Maria is now reunited with her husband Iwan and her daughter Ann. Devoted mother of Ola (Tony) Carreira, Sonia (Bill) Handziuk and son-in-law Bruce Coulter. Proud Baba of Cathy, Karin, Michael, Natalia, Alexander and Adam, and Great Pra-Baba of Addison, Noah, Paige and Makayla. Maria is the last of the four Korytko siblings. She is predeceased by her sisters Stefania, Hania and brother Stephan. Maria will be fondly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and family in Ukraine and many friends. The family would like to thank all of Maria's caregivers for their care and compassion, and a special thank you to Nadia Tuka. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6:30-9 p.m. Panakhyda, Monday, 7 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated in the Newediuk Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. The family would appreciate donations to support Family "Pokrova" Lviv, Ukraine, an Educational Orphanage. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019