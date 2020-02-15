Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo Catholic Church
277 Royal York Rd
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA MALATESTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA MALATESTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA MALATESTA Obituary
MALATESTA, MARIA (nee MAZZUCCO) Entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord in the early hours of February 12, 2020, in her 85th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her family. Survived by loving husband Domenic. Beloved by her children Sam, Joseph (Sherry) and Aldo (Sandra). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Liam, Ryan, Angelea, Chiara and Adam. Family and friends may visit at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home (63 Mimico Ave., Toronto), on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Toronto), at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -