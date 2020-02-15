|
MALATESTA, MARIA (nee MAZZUCCO) Entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord in the early hours of February 12, 2020, in her 85th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her family. Survived by loving husband Domenic. Beloved by her children Sam, Joseph (Sherry) and Aldo (Sandra). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Liam, Ryan, Angelea, Chiara and Adam. Family and friends may visit at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home (63 Mimico Ave., Toronto), on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Toronto), at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020