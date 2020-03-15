Home

MARIA MANDJIK

MANDJIK, MARIA Peacefully passed away at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, in the presence of her family, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 94. Maria is reunited with her late husband Karl. Loving mother of Karl (Linda), Peter, Susanna and Laszlo (Sharon). Cherished grandma "Nagymama" to Gerhard, Rudy and Tyler. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home (157 Main St. S., Newmarket). A Chapel Service will follow at 1 p.m. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020
