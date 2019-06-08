GRISONICH, MARIA MARY (PRISTOV) Passed away peacefully at Fairmount Home, Glenburnie on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 92. Maria was predeceased by her devoted husband Giovanni (1987). She will be deeply missed by her daughters Sylvana Grisonich- Boldt (Hans) of Kingston and late Anita Grisonich. Cherished grandmother of Tamara Boldt of Kingston. She will be sadly missed by her many relatives and friends. Thank you to the staff of Rosewood Retirement Home and Fairmount Home for their care and compassion given to our mother. Aquamation has been performed and a Celebration of Life and interment will be held in Toronto at a later date. Memorial donations made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at wartmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019