MAZIAR, Maria July 20, 1929 - February 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre with family by her side. She was a loving wife to Walter, who predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children Irene, Ann, Christine, Peter and Natalia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Funeral arrangements can be obtained from Cardinal Funeral Home, (416) 762-8141. May she rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019