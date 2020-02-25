|
|
MESSERE, MARIA God called Maria home peacefully at Cummer Lodge, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Pietro. Loving Mother to Clemente (Janet), Tony (Domenica) and Ann-Marie (Vince). Kind Nonina to Peter (Meaghan), Andrew (Sarah), Robert (Melissa), Justine and Joey. Proud Great-Grandmother to Hudson, Spencer and Ivy Rose. Will be greatly missed by her sisters Josie (Bart) and Vincenza (Nicola), her brother-in law Nicola, brother-in-law Angelo (Assunta), sister-in-law Carmela, predeceased by her sisters Rosa (late Domenico) and Antonietta. Friends and family may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 10295 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all the front line workers at Mackenzie Health Hospital, R.C.C. Hospital and especially to everyone at Cummer Lodge. Maria leaves a long legacy of love, kindness, compassion and faith that could move mountains. In the giving, she received. We praise God that our beautiful Mother walks hand in hand with our Father together again at last. Our two special angels will always watch over our shoulders until we meet again. Donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020