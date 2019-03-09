MORETTI, MARIA Surrounded by the love of her family, Maria passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, in her 97th year. Born on January 28, 1922 in Torino di Sangro, Italy, she was the eldest of Antonio and Antonia Rinomato's six children. Maria was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Her clever sense of humour always made us laugh and her warm personality enabled her to develop many lifelong friendships. She was a spectacular cook and it was an honour to sit at her table. Maria's strong will and feisty personality helped her overcome the hardships of her early years and embrace the opportunities that Canada provided. She will now be reunited with Sigifrido, the love of her life. Devoted to each other since childhood, they were married for 72 years. They enjoyed travelling, gardening and most of all spending time with their family. She is survived by her daughter Giovina (late Sal), her son Dale (Teresa), her grandchildren Nick (Brooke), Lisa (Paul), Sara (Lee), Siggy (Gisella), Maria (Luciano), Niki (Johnny) and her great-grandchildren Owen, Julian, Georgia, Alessandra, Bea, Maia, Isla, Giuseppe, Dale and Emilia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and/or Diabetes Canada. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street, East Mississauga) on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church (921 Flagship Drive, Mississauga) with entombment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019