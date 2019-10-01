MUHIC, Maria August 4, 1923 - September 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Dom Lipa Nursing Home, at the age of 96. Loving mother to Marie (Bill), Josephine (Michael), Magdalene, Bernadette (Henry) and Gregory (Wilma). Adored grandmother of Robert, Michael, Katie, Maggie, Mark and Maija. She will be sadly missed by many loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Dom Lipa for their thoughtful care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., (between Islington and Kipling Aves. (416-259-3705), on Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5th, at 9:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 739 Browns Line, Toronto. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dom Lipa would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019