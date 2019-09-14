MUIA, MARIA (nee SGAMBELLURI) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Muia (nee Sgambelluri) on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Rocco Muia (predeceased) and mother to Domenic (Mary Jane), Anthony (predeceased) (Dorothy), Rosanna (Silvestro) and Frank (Loredana). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Andrea (Michael), Anthony, Andrew (Margarita), Bianca, Christopher, Julian, Geoffrey, Nicholas and Marco and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Evelyn and Roselyn. She is survived by her siblings Frank (Mary), Vincent (Mary) and Rosa (Vincenzo (deceased)) and numerous nieces and nephews. Maria immigrated from Italy to Canada in 1953 and worked as a hairdresser her whole life. She was devoted to her family and friends, inspiring us all with her love and generosity. Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at the DeMarco Funeral Visitation Centre, (8003 Weston Road, Woodbridge, Ontario). The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Drive, Maple, Ontario) at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery (1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, Ontario). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

