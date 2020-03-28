|
NITCH, Maria Peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Charlotte Paul, Peter and wife Edra, and Christa Fisico. Cherished grandmother of Marianne, Susie, Rosemary, Peter Jr., Dawn and Jonathan. She will be sadly missed by her great-granddaughter Taylor, and was the grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. A private service has taken place. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020