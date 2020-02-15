Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
PEREK, Maria It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Mario (Susan), Richard (Theresa), Christine Altmann (Jim Watt), Henry (Elizabeth), Edward (Carol) and John (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of Steven, Laurie, Alison, Elliot, Joshua, Natalie, Bradley and Samantha. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, just east of Jane St.), on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 12 noon until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
