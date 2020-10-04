1/
MARIA PETROPOULOS
PETROPOULOS, MARIA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Petropoulos, peacefully at Bridgepoint Health Hospital, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her loving husband Sotirios, and survived by her loving children Anna (Bill) and Dimitrios (Mary). Doting Yiayia to Maria, Paul, Erini, Sotiria and Christina. Proud great-grandmother of Constantine, Andriana, Emilia, William and Stefan. Maria will be deeply missed by generations of family and lifelong friends both in Canada and in Greece. Her devotion to family was second to none, her kindness and sense of humor will live forever in our hearts. May her memory be eternal. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. DIMITRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 30 Thorncliffe Park Dr. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd, Section 8. Online condolences and directions may be viewed at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca



Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
