LAPENA, MARIA PILAR (nee VELASCO) Passed away peacefully at Houses of Providence, on December 21, 2019. Pilar was born December 7, 1929 in Zaragoza, Spain, and immigrated in 1962 to Montreal, before moving to Toronto in 1978. Beloved wife of the late Jose Luis and cherished mother of Carlos (Patricia), Francisco Javier (Diane), Manuel (Shari), Luis, Marta (Andre) and Fernando. Dear grandmother of Estevan, Andres, Ava, Caitlin, Alexander, Daniel, Alicia, Christopher and Julia. Pilar had a great social life and wonderful friends, to the end. Funeral will be held at the Church of St. Bonaventure, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019