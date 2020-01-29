Home

POPIT, MARIA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mom (Grammie) on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Maria will now be reunited with her devoted husband Tomo and their dear son Roman. Loving Mother of Lydia and her husband Tom Horton. Grammie of Jacqueline, Victoria, Eric and Lindsay. Maria was the eldest of 12 siblings. Maria will be fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters and family in Celje, Slovenia, where she grew up. The family would like to thank the staff at Dom Lipa Long Term Care for their care and compassion during her stay. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Parish, 2194 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Slovenian Linden Foundation Dom Lipa would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
