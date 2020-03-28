Home

PORCELLATO, MARIA Passed away peacefully, on March 20, 2020, in her 88th year. Devoted wife of the late Lino Porcellato. Loving Mother to sons, David (Suzanne) and Leo. Doting Nonna to the loves of her life, granddaughters, Emily and Olivia. She will be missed by her brother Orfeo, and sisters, Norma, Gilda, Valeria and Luigina. She will join her husband and predeceased siblings, Gino, Vittorio, Silverio and Lina, in heaven. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
