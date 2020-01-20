Home

Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
VISCONTI, MARIA RITA Peacefully passed away at home with family on Friday, January 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Antonio. Predeceased by her parents Leonardo and Addolorata and reunited with her beloved first born son Carmelo. Cherished mother to Maria Addolorata (Chris), Leonarda, Pietro (Lucia) and Michelina. Proud Nana of Joseph, Christina, Nicole, Michael, Anthony, Christopher, Emily, Mikaela, Marco and great-grandsons Mateo and Christovan. Predeceased by her siblings Rocco, Giuseppina, Barbara, and Pietro. Visitation at Highland Funeral Home (3280 Sheppard Ave. E.) on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Epiphany of our Lord Parish (3200 Pharmacy Ave.). Entombment Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Gardens Lane).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020
