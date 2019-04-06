BELLISSIMO, MARIA SANTA With sadness, we announce the passing of Maria on April 4, 2019, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruno Bellissimo. Cherished by her children Josie (Ken Bruce), Antoinette (George Orecchia), Frank (Diane Alexopoulos) and Domenic. Proud nonna of Emily, Stephen, Mary, Natalie, Marc and Matthew and great-grandmother to Preston and Mia. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Woodbridge Vista Care Community for their care and support of Maria. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday, April 7th from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Norbert's Church (100 Regent Rd., off Dufferin St., north of Wilson Ave.), on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA SANTA BELLISSIMO.
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019