SHUPER, Maria Passed away peacefully at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in her 97th year. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law Olga, grandchildren Mark (Winnie), Paul (Cindy) and Katherine. Beloved great-grandmother (pra-Baba) to Anya, Mattias, Jack and Grace. Predeceased by her husband John (Ivan), her sons Steve (Stefan) and Michael and granddaughter Robin Michelle. Maria faced the hardships of growing up in eastern Ukraine in Soviet times followed by forced labour during World War II. Overcoming these beginnings, she and John carved a new life in Canada for their young family in the 1950s, opening their own custom tailor shop on St Clair West. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, 60 Richview Road, Etobicoke. If desired, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019