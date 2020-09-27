1/
MARIA SKORUPSKY
SKORUPSKY, MARIA It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Maria Skorupsky at Toronto, ON, peacefully on September 21, 2020 at the age of 100. Loving wife of the late Volodymyr Skorupsky. Beloved mother of Ehor Niniowsky (Nadia), Oleh (deceased), and Anna Ulana Ostapowych (Vladimir). Grandmother of Natalie Siel (John), Melanie Colton (Jimmy), Mark Niniowsky, Leah Niniowsky, Maksym and Tetiana Ostapowych. Great-grandmother of John Jr., Kyle, Dale, Michael, Sammy, and Steven. Great-great-grandmother of Okeanne and Mason. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto, ON. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Help Us Help Charity, 2425 Bloor St. W., #201, Toronto, ON.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
