WONS, Maria Sophia (nee PELECH) Peacefully, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Runnymede Healthcare Centre in Toronto, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanyslaw. Loving mother of Ihor (Anne) and Peter (Gem). Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Michael, Stephanie, Christine, Danylo "Dany", Marcelo, Amanda and great-grandmother of Feliks. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Cardinal Funeral Homes, Annette Chapel, 92 Annette St., Toronto, on Thursday, May 7th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Provincial Covid-19 precautions limit a maximum of 10 people in the funeral home at a time. This may require visitors to wait in line for access to the building. Also, the funeral service will be private. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. If desired, donations to St. Josaphat's Cathedral would be appreciated by the family.



