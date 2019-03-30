STASIW, Maria Our hearts are heavy as we announce that Maria Stasiw (Lagojda) passed away early Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Like so many of her generation, Maria was a survivor. After fleeing the devastating effect World War II had on Ukraine, she built a life full of love and laughter in Canada. She met and married the love of her life, Michael Stasiw (1929 - 2008). Her positive influence will forever be with her three children Myrosia, Lesia and Slawko. Baba Marika will be remembered with love and smiles by her grandchildren Andrew, Alana (Allan), Melanie, Victoria and Violet. Marika was a force of nature and the matriarch of our family. Her commanding presence, sharp mind, great sense of humour and deep love for her children and grandchildren will be missed dearly but cherished in loving memory of our beautiful mother and grandmother. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (East of the Jane subway) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 LaRose Ave., at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Vichanya Pamyat
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019